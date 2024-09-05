Dark, music-filled 'Joker' sequel brings Lady Gaga star power to Venice

A dark and music-filled ‘Joker’ sequel brought Lady Gaga to Venice on Wednesday, playing the star-crossed love interest of the DC Comics-inspired anti-hero in one of the year's most anticipated films.

The megastar was the main attraction at the world premiere of ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ at the Venice Film Festival, one of 21 films vying for the top Golden Lion prize at the prestigious competition.

Todd Phillips's 2019 film starring Joaquin Phoenix subverted the codes of superhero films in a disturbing commentary on alienation in American society, with the film going on to win at Venice that year and handing a Best Actor Academy Award to Phoenix.

On the red carpet, Lady Gaga drew screams from fans, where she showed off an elaborate mask that suggested two pointy Batman ears draped with a swathe of Venetian lace, paired with a black velvet gown with a generous taffeta skirt.