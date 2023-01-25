‘Pathaan’ release: Shah Rukh Khan fans across India celebrate actor’s return to big screen

ANI spoke to one of the fans about this fandom, who said, “Shah Rukh Khan. After so many years his film is releasing so we are very excited about the movie and also sure that it will be a hit.”
Pune’s iconic Victory Theater witnessed the joy of fans who flocked to the theatre in large numbers. They were seen celebrating outside the cinema hall as they expressed their joy by bursting firecrackers and colourful smoke bombs.
Kolkata also saw similar fandom where a fan expressed joy by saying, “I am very excited. I booked tickets for both morning and evening shows.”
‘Pathaan’ is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country – Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham – in lead roles. It also stars Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.
SRK is paired opposite Deepika in the film, which is his first release in over 4 years. He and Deepika are one of the biggest on-screen pairings in the history of Indian cinema and have worked in films like ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Chennai Express’ and ‘Happy New Year’.