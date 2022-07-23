'John Wick 4' teaser unveiled, film to release in March 2023

Keanu Reeves surprised the crowd with a fresh look at 'John Wick', as a sneak peek of the fourth installment in the action film franchise was shared during a San Diego Comic-Con panel on Friday, teasing the epic fight sequences to come.

According to reports, the teaser shows Reeves' Wick punching a roped pole as the formerly retired hitman is overheard being asked, "Have you given any thought to where this ends?" and told, "No one, not even you, can kill everyone."