'John Wick 4' teaser unveiled, film to release in March 2023

During the entire trailer, Reeves' Wick is seen confronting varied bad guys and utilising different weapons, including nunchucks. Laurence Fishburne's Bowery King later asks, "You ready, John?" to which Reeves' Wick simply says, "Yeah.”
A glimpse of the film was first teased at CinemaCon earlier this year. Reeves and director Chad Stahelski told media that one of their goals for the fourth film was to "keep finding new and interesting ways to have John Wick suffer."
At the time, Stahelski said, "That's where the action comes from. Figure out how to make him suffer, and then design backward."
The previous installment of the franchise became the highest-grossing film in the action series after just 10 days of release.
As per reports, it grossed USD 181 million at the global box office, surpassing the USD 171.5 million collection of 'John Wick: Chapter 2' and the original John Wick, which ended its 2014 run with USD 88.7 million worldwide.
'John Wick 4' is set to hit theaters on 24 March, 2023.