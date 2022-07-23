Movies

'John Wick 4' teaser unveiled, film to release in March 2023

ANI
Keanu Reeves as John Wick.
Keanu Reeves surprised the crowd with a fresh look at 'John Wick', as a sneak peek of the fourth installment in the action film franchise was shared during a San Diego Comic-Con panel on Friday, teasing the epic fight sequences to come.

According to reports, the teaser shows Reeves' Wick punching a roped pole as the formerly retired hitman is overheard being asked, "Have you given any thought to where this ends?" and told, "No one, not even you, can kill everyone."

During the entire trailer, Reeves' Wick is seen confronting varied bad guys and utilising different weapons, including nunchucks. Laurence Fishburne's Bowery King later asks, "You ready, John?" to which Reeves' Wick simply says, "Yeah.”

A glimpse of the film was first teased at CinemaCon earlier this year. Reeves and director Chad Stahelski told media that one of their goals for the fourth film was to "keep finding new and interesting ways to have John Wick suffer."

At the time, Stahelski said, "That's where the action comes from. Figure out how to make him suffer, and then design backward."

The previous installment of the franchise became the highest-grossing film in the action series after just 10 days of release.

As per reports, it grossed USD 181 million at the global box office, surpassing the USD 171.5 million collection of 'John Wick: Chapter 2' and the original John Wick, which ended its 2014 run with USD 88.7 million worldwide.

'John Wick 4' is set to hit theaters on 24 March, 2023.

