Remastered Beatles movie 'Let It Be' gets long-awaited re-release

"Let it Be", the documentary film about The Beatles released just after the band's break up in 1970, hit screens again on Wednesday -- the first time it has been legally available in over 50 years.

Shot in January 1969, director Michael Lindsay-Hogg's movie contained glimpses of the tensions and acrimony between John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr that eventually led to them disbanding.

"George wasn't getting many songs recorded because John and Paul were so prolifically brilliant," Jonathan Clyde of the Beatles' Apple Corps told AFP.

"John had met Yoko (Ono) and was making his own journey, Paul was doing what he wanted to do and Ringo had started shooting films," he said.