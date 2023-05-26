Ageing maestros and strong women at epic Cannes film fest

At times, Cannes felt like a sort of dream retirement home populated by ageing male film icons.

Harrison Ford, 80, showed he still had stamina in ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’, and got weepy when given an honorary Palme d'Or.

Martin Scorsese, 80, and Robert De Niro, 79, brought their new film, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’.

European auteurs Ken Loach, 86, Marco Bellocchio, 83, Wim Wenders, 77, and Victor Erice, 82, all premiered new films -- Erice with his first in 40 years.

It was notable that many of the starriest attendees made their names in the 1980s and 1990s: Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, Johnny Depp, Sean Penn, Jude Law.

"Over the last 10 years, we've done a really sh--ty job of creating a new generation of movie stars," one Hollywood agent moaned to Variety.