Golden Globes 2023: Full list of winners

Movies
Best picture-drama
“The Fabelmans”
Best picture-musical or comedy
“The Banshees of Inisherin”
Best animated film
“Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio”
Best picture (non-English language)
“Argentina, 1985" (Argentina)
Best actress, drama
Cate Blanchett, “Tar”
Best actor, drama
Austin Butler, “Elvis”
Best actress, musical or comedy
Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Best actor, musical or comedy
Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Best supporting actress
Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
Best supporting actor
Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Best director
Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”
Best screenplay
“The Banshees of Inisherin,” Martin McDonagh
Best original score
“Babylon,” Justin Hurwitz
Best original song
“RRR,” “Naatu Naatu” by Kala Bhairava, MM Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj
Television
Best drama series
“House of the Dragon”
Best musical or comedy series
“Abbott Elementary”
Best limited series, anthology series or TV movie
“The White Lotus”
Best actress, drama
Zendaya, “Euphoria”
Best actor, drama
Kevin Costner, “Yellowstone”
Best actress, musical or comedy
Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
Best actor, musical or comedy
Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
Best supporting actress, musical, comedy or drama
Julia Garner, “Ozark”
Best supporting actor, musical, comedy or drama
Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”
Best actress, limited series, anthology series or TV movie
Amanda Seyfried “The Dropout”
Best actor, limited series, anthology series or TV movie
Evan Peters, “Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
Best supporting actress, limited series, anthology series or TV movie
Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”
Best supporting actor, limited series, anthology series or TV movie
Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”