'Wonka' back atop box office in a weak film year

Fantasy musical ‘Wonka’ bounced back to the top of the North American box office this New Year's weekend as an otherwise pallid film year came to an end, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

The Warner Bros. film took in an estimated USD 24 million for the three-day weekend in the US and Canada, and USD 31.8 million when New Year's Day is included. It has passed the USD 140 million mark domestically and taken in USD 244 million globally.

That strong showing came at the end of an off year for Hollywood, with numbers roughly 20 per cent below the three-year pre-pandemic average, said analyst David A Gross.