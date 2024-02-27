Germany probes Berlin film festival in anti-Semitism row

German officials will investigate how Berlin film festival winners made "one-sided" comments condemning Israel's war in Gaza at the awards gala, a government spokeswoman said on Monday.

At Saturday's ceremony, several winners were accused of making anti-Semitic remarks on stage in relation to Israel's military assault, which began after an attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

US filmmaker Ben Russell, wearing a Palestinian scarf, accused Israel of committing "genocide" with its bombardment of the densely populated Gaza Strip.

Palestinian filmmaker Basel Adra said the Palestinian population was being "massacred" by Israel, to applause from the audience.

"It is unacceptable that... the terrorist attack by Hamas on 7 October was not mentioned," government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann told reporters in Berlin on Monday.