Injured Shah Rukh spreads one arm after winning his first National Award

King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, is beaming with joy after winning his first-ever National Film Award. The actor bagged the Best Actor award at the 71st National Film Awards for his powerful performance in 'Jawan.'

Even though he is recovering from an injury, Shah Rukh made sure to thank his fans and everyone who supported him on his journey.

In a video shared on X, Shah Rukh appeared in a black t-shirt and a beanie, with his arm in a sling. He stood in front of a bookshelf, smiling warmly, despite being a little "indisposed."

The actor is currently healing from an injury he reportedly sustained while shooting for his upcoming film 'King.' In the video, Shah Rukh said he is feeling "overwhelmed with gratitude, pride, and humility."