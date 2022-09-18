Oscars Academy makes amends over 1973 Native American protest

Almost five decades after she refused an Oscar on behalf of Marlon Brando over the treatment of Native Americans by the US film industry, Sacheen Littlefeather was honored Saturday by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

In a moving ceremony in Los Angeles filled with singing and dancing, the Academy publicly apologised to Littlefeather, who was feted by activists in the wake of her protest, but blackballed by the movie world.

Littlefeather, who is Apache and Yaqui, was booed at the 1973 Academy Awards, the first to be broadcast live around the world, while explaining on Brando's behalf why he would not accept his best actor Oscar for ‘The Godfather’.