Johnny Depp and lawyer Joelle Rich dating but not exclusive yet

Johnny Depp and his lawyer Joelle Rich are dating but according to a new report by TMZ, the couple’s isn’t exclusive.

This week, it was revealed that the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor had a romantic relationship with Rich, one of the defence lawyers who defended him in his libel case against the Sun in 2018. The verdict in that trial, in which Depp’s attorneys argued that the Sun had defamed the actor by calling him a “wife beater,” came down in late 2020.

12 specific incidents of the “Edward Scissorhands” star physically abusing his ex-wife Amber Heard were deemed to be “basically accurate” by the court presiding over the case.

The appeal was quickly submitted by Depp’s counsel, but it was rejected in March 2021.