Celebrities flee Los Angeles fires, lose houses as Hollywood events scrapped

A-list actors, musicians and other celebrities were among the tens of thousands of people affected by deadly wildfires in Los Angeles Wednesday, as the entertainment industry screeched to a halt.

The showbiz capital has been besieged by multiple out-of-control blazes, with Hollywood events including a glitzy awards show and a Pamela Anderson film premiere among those cancelled as firefighters battle flames in hurricane-force winds.

Hundreds of homes were destroyed in the swanky Pacific Palisades area, a favorite spot for celebrities where multimillion-dollar houses nestle on beautiful hillsides, while other infernos sprang up across the north of the city.

Mandy Moore, the singer and "This Is Us" actress, told followers on Instagram she had fled with her children and pets from the path of a blaze that had left her Altadena neighborhood "leveled."