Christopher Nolan praises Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune: Part Two'

"What I was really struck by is the sense of immersion in that world," he continued.

Nolan shared, "It's a film that has so many unique images, so many things you've never seen before in this movie, time after time, and I was so struck by the detail of everything."

Based on the second half of Frank Herbert's 1965 science-fiction novel, "Dune: Part Two" follows Timothee Chalamet's Paul Atreides as he joins the Fremen and strives to free the galaxy from the Harkonnen empire, which is responsible for his father's death.