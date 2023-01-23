Tom Hanks nominated for three 'Razzies'

His recent hit film ‘Elvis’ is an Oscars frontrunner, but Tom Hanks was left all shook up Monday as he earned three nominations from the Razzies, which "celebrate" the year's worst films.

Hanks was short-listed by the tongue-in-cheek awards for his roles as Presley's manager in rock 'n' roll biopic ‘Elvis’, and Geppetto in Disney's critically slated live-action "Pinocchio" remake.