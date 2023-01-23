Tom Hanks nominated for three 'Razzies'

A press release from organisers of the Razzies dubbed Hanks' ‘Elvis’ role as "2022's most widely derided performance," and piled on a further nomination for "worst screen couple" to "Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent)."
While ‘Elvis’ and its star Austin Butler have generally received acclaim, Hanks' appearance as his exploitative manager Colonel Tom Parker was panned by many critics.
A New York Times review said Hanks appears "with a mountain of prosthetic goo, a bizarre accent and a yes-it's-really-me twinkle in his eyes," and portrays Parker as "part small-time grifter, part full-blown Mephistopheles."
"Disney's Pinocchio" was among five "worst picture" nominees for the annual Golden Raspberry -- or Razzie -- awards, as was the controversial Marilyn Monroe biopic ‘Blonde’.
Also in the running were regular Razzies punching bag Jared Leto, and his Spider-Man spinoff ‘Morbius’.
Just last year, Leto was named worst supporting actor for his flamboyant performance -- complete with a campy Italian accent and heavy prosthetics -- in ‘House of Gucci’.
The Razzies are usually announced the day before the Oscars, serving to mock the following night's self-congratulatory Tinseltown back-slapping.
But last year, the Razzies themselves were left embarrassed, after jokingly creating a new category labelled "Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie" to accommodate all of the former "Die Hard" star's questionable output.
Organizers rescinded the prize after his family revealed Willis suffered from a cognitive illness called aphasia.
Nominations for this year's Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday.