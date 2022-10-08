Tom Hanks pens first novel from his Hollywood experiences

Veteran Hollywood star Tom Hanks is all set to come up with his first novel.

As per reports, the two-time Oscar winner's novel 'The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece' will be out 9 May, 2023.

It is about the movie business and the making of a "colossal, star-studded, multimillion-dollar superhero action film and the humble comic book that inspired it."

In conversation with a media outlet, Hanks said that the plot draws from his personal Hollywood experiences.