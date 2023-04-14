Cannes set for women director record, A-list lineup

Record six women directors will compete for the Palme d'Or at Cannes in May, organisers announced Thursday, with the film festival promising a who's who of Hollywood A-listers and award-winning filmmakers.

The world's top cinema shindig had already secured some glitzy Hollywood premieres, including the new Indiana Jones and Martin Scorsese movies, as well as Johnny Depp's comeback film.

Among the 19 films competing for the top prize Palme d'Or from 16 to 27 May is Wes Anderson's "Asteroid City", which alone will bring a cavalcade of stars to the red carpet, including Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson.