What Pori Moni said when asked about her relationship with Saklain

Former additional deputy commissioner (ADC) of the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and currently an additional superintendent of police at the Jhenaidah In-Service Training Centre Md Golam Saklain has been sent into compulsory retirement.

The information was announced in a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday.

Following the decision, the widely discussed controversy involving actress Pori Moni has come under the limelight again. In an interview with Prothom Alo on 25 June 2024, the actress spoke candidly about Saklain and maintained that he was a victim of personal vendettas.