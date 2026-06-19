What Pori Moni said when asked about her relationship with Saklain
Former additional deputy commissioner (ADC) of the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and currently an additional superintendent of police at the Jhenaidah In-Service Training Centre Md Golam Saklain has been sent into compulsory retirement.
The information was announced in a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday.
Following the decision, the widely discussed controversy involving actress Pori Moni has come under the limelight again. In an interview with Prothom Alo on 25 June 2024, the actress spoke candidly about Saklain and maintained that he was a victim of personal vendettas.
Asked to comment on Saklain losing his job, Pori Moni had said, “Before either Saklain or I say anything, the public has already been talking about it. The administration has also spoken about it. But it still has not become a personal matter. If it does become personal, then I will speak.”
Addressing allegations of an inappropriate relationship with Saklain, she said, “If the issue of a relationship comes up, it is never about one person; it comes from both sides. Even now, our relationship is not clear to people. Were we in love or what exactly were we doing? Nothing is clear. No one has asked Saklain, nor have they asked me. Instead, made-up stories have been written everywhere.”
Responding directly to questions about the nature of their relationship, Pori Moni said, “Before even defining the relationship, we have already been burdened with so many accusations. In that situation, the public has not left any room for us to discuss what this relationship actually was. I do not think there is any need to do so anymore.”
She also said at the time, “I simply feel that Saklain has become the victim of personal vendetta.”
In the interview, Pori Moni suggested there could be other reasons behind the action taken against him. In her words, “Whatever it may have been—love or anything else—this has simply been used as a strange excuse. Again, I feel he has fallen victim to personal vendettas elsewhere.”
Asked whose personal vendetta she was referring to, she replied, “I do not know. But it is definitely personal animosity. I do not believe this happened because of love, affection or a relationship.”
Describing Saklain as a talented officer, she said at the time, “Undoubtedly, Saklain is a talented and successful person. Perhaps many people were after him as well. What has happened to him now is very strange. This is really unfair. An injustice has undoubtedly been done to Saklain.”
Towards the end of the interview, Pori Moni said, “I do feel sorry for Saklain. He has become a victim of personal animosity.”
The notification issued on Thursday stated that although he was a responsible police officer, allegations that he had engaged in an unethical close relationship with actress Pori Moni had been proven during an investigation into misconduct charges brought against him.
Based on those findings, he was sent into compulsory retirement under the Government Servants (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, it added.