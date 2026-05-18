'Mesmeric' movie on secret lives of Nigeria's rich wows Cannes

A wonky mosaic in the shape of Nigeria plays a subtly telling role in Arie and Chuko Esiri's Cannes Film Festival break-out hit "Clarissa".

No one can get the artwork to sit quite straight on the wall as a chic power couple prepares to receive their guests for a party at their waterside Lagos home.

"It's a perfect motif of the nation," Chuko Esiri, the marginally younger of the twin brothers who directed the enthralling tale, told AFP. "It's slightly off and needs correcting."

Like Nigeria, "it could be amazing. It just needs a little adjustment", but no one quite knows how.

The lives, loves, petty snobberies and private torments of some of Nigeria's most privileged people form the core of "Clarissa", all set in Lagos where the rich float over so much human misery.

Critics at Cannes have found the twins' sly post-colonial take on Virginia Woolf's novel "Mrs Dalloway" one of the most affecting movies of the year so far.