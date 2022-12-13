Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi files defamation case against Jacqueline Fernandez

Nora Fatehi stated that she is aggrieved by the defamatory remarks made by Jacqueline Fernandez, which was further carried forward and circulated by the other accused (media organizations), all of whom were acting in connivance with each other and a conspiracy by Jacqueline Fernandez to ensure the financial, social, and personal downfall of the plaintiff (Fatehi) was hatched and enacted through the said actions.

Fatehi alleged that Jacqueline also maliciously attempted to absolve herself from her actions in other criminal proceedings which are absolutely unrelated to the complainant.