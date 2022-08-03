Jake Gyllenhaal to star in 'Road House' remake

Jake Gyllenhaal is all set to star in a remake of a cult classic 'Road House'.

As per CNN, the movie will be "a reimagined take" on the 1989 film that starred Patrick Swayze. The Bourne Identity fame director Doug Liman will helm the project. The new film follows a former UFC fighter (Gyllenhaal) who "takes a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida Keys, but soon discovers that not everything is what it seems in this tropical paradise."

The project will be out on Amazon Prime.