Jennifer Lawrence to get San Sebastian Festival award

AFP
Madrid
US actress Jennifer Lawrence arrives for the screening of the film "Die, My Love" at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on 17 May, 2025. American actress Jennifer Lawrence will receive the honorary Donostia Award for her career at the San Sebastian Film Festival, which will take place from 19 to 27 September, the organization announced on 26 August, 2025.AFP

Oscar-winning actor and producer Jennifer Lawrence will receive a lifetime achievement award at the San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain next month, organisers said Tuesday.

The 35-year-old will get a special 'Donostia' award at the festival, where her latest movie 'Die, My Love' will be shown.

US Actress Jennifer Lawrence attends the Oscars held at Hollywood & Highland Center on 2 March, 2014 in Hollywood, California.
AFP

The festival described Lawrence as "one of the most influential actors of our time" in announcing the award.

The new movie, which Lawrence also produced, will be shown on 26 September, the same day as she receives the award.

The Spanish festival, which runs from 19 to 27 September, will also give a lifetime achievement award to Esther Garcia, a producer closely linked to many of the films of Pedro Almodovar and other top Spanish directors.

