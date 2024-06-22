Jennifer Lawrence to star in murder mystery 'The Wives'

Actor Jennifer Lawrence will be seen in a new murder mystery titled 'The Wives. Not only will she star in the project but she is also associated with 'The Wives' as a producer, reported a media outlet.

Joining Lawrence on the producing team is Justine Ciarrocchi, her partner at the duo's Excellent Cadaver production banner, as well as Tony and Independent Spirit Award nominees Jeremy O Harris (Zola, Slave Play) and Josh Godfrey.

Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley have penned the script for the project, which is described as being in development. Breslin may be best known for his stage work.