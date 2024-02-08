'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' to stream on OTT

Good news for all the Swifties! After getting a massive response at the theatres, Pop sensation Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)' is all set to begin its OTT journey.

The concert film will stream on OTT platform Disney+ and will include five songs that were not available in the theatrical or digital versions, as per a US-based media outlet.

Taking to Instagram, Taylor shared a post which she captioned, “This week is truly the best kind of chaos. I'm thrilled to let you know I've found a streaming home for The Eras Tour Concert Film, and that home will be @disneyplus.”