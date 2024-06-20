Justin Timberlake arrested on driving while intoxicated charges

American singer, songwriter, and actor Justin Timberlake was arrested on one count of driving while intoxicated and released from police custody in New York, according to his attorney, reported CNN.

According to police, the singer was observed around 12:37am. Tuesday morning "operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition," in Sag Harbor, New York.

Timberlake was driving a 2025 BMW when he allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign and failed to maintain in his lane of travel, a statement from Sag Harbor Police reads, as per CNN.