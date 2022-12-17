Henry Cavill to lead 'Warhammer 40,000' after parting ways with Superman, Witcher

"Partnering with Natalie Viscuso at Vertigo has been a blessing beyond words, without her we might not have found the perfect home at Amazon. And having a home like Amazon will give us the freedom to be true to the massive scope of Warhammer," he added.

According to the report of a US-based entertainment portal, the 'Enola Holmes' actor would executive-produce a series adaptation of the popular science fiction fantasy miniature war game.

Other executive producers include GAW's Andy Smillie and Max Boxtrill, alongside Amazon studios. No writers or filmmakers are associated with the project yet.