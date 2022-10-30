Liam Hemsworth to replace Henry Cavill in 'The Witcher Season 4'

Hollywood actor Liam Hemsworth is all set to replace Henry Cavill as the Geralt of Rivia in the fourth season of 'The Witcher'.

Taking to Instagram, Henry dropped a post which he captioned, “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4. In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf.”