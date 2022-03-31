What to know about aphasia, Bruce Willis’ diagnosis

It affects some two million Americans, according to the National Aphasia Association, making it more common than Parkinson’s Disease, cerebral palsy or muscular dystrophy.

A 2016 survey carried out by the same group found that fewer than nine per cent of people knew what was.

While it’s normally caused by a specific one-time event such as stroke, “there are other possibilities, such as from a neurodegenerative disease,” or a growing tumor, explained Brenda Rapp, a cognitive scientist at Johns Hopkins University.

In such cases the damage is progressive and therapy focuses on preventing further loss of function.

Willis’ family did not share the cause of his diagnosis in their statement.