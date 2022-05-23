Will Smith discusses ‘trauma’ with David Letterman in interview

Hollywood star Will Smith had opened up about his life’s “trauma” during an interview with David Letterman that was recorded prior to him slapping Chris Rock at this year’s Oscars.

According to E! News, Smith was among the multiple stars interviewed by the TV host for Season 4 of Netflix’s ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’ series, which released on 20 May. However, Smith’s episode began with a black title card that informed viewers that “this episode was filmed prior to the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony.”

During the hour-long interview, the actor detailed his 2021 memoir ‘Will’ and delved into the “trauma” that he experienced throughout his childhood and career, explaining that he’s “always thought of myself as a coward” after he witnessed his father “beat up” his mother as a child and did not intervene.