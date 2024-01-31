I’ll live on my own terms: Swastika Mukherjee

Prothom Alo :

Apart from being an actress, your prominent stand on women rights has differentiated you. Do you agree?

I believe I don’t say anything extraordinary. And I don’t make revolutionary statements all the time. But, I might be saying things that the others aren’t saying. When everyone starts talking, my statements won’t sound extraordinary anymore. The problem is that I am the only one talking out of ten.

We think we have to keep our face, body, mind, thoughts, sorrows, pains, mental health issues hidden all the time for if someone finds out, they might judge and troll us. Due to this practice of keeping things hidden out of this fear we have almost forgotten what’s real.

My life experiences, relationships, break-ups, depression- all of these are part of my life. I should have the courage to accept them. Even when people criticise or the media make a few bold headlines, I speak. For this would encourage many ordinary women.

We shy away from fulfilling our own wishes thinking about what people would say. I have only one life, and I don’t know what will be in the next life. I’ll just live the way I feel like. Maybe a few will talk about this way of living but it will inspire and encourage many more. They will remember me.