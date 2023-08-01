'Barbenheimer' memes spark anti-nuclear anger in Japan

Internet memes referencing the films ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ have sparked anger online in Japan, the only country to ever have been attacked in wartime with nuclear weapons.

One film is about a wildly popular children's doll and the other is a biopic about J Robert Oppenheimer, one of the creators of atomic weapons.

Memes shared on social media combined images from both, with one showing a cheering Barbie on the shoulders of Oppenheimer, against the backdrop of an apocalyptic blast.