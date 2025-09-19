Five Bangladeshi films submitted for Oscars

Five films have been submitted from Bangladesh for the Oscars in the Best International Feature Film category. The Oscar Bangladesh Committee will select one of these films to send to the Oscars.

The Oscar Committee of Bangladesh invited for films at the beginning of this month to be submitted for the Best International Language Film category at the 98th Oscars. The last date was 16 September, for submitting films.

Five films were submitted within the deadline: 'Saba,' 'Barir Naam Shahana' 'Nokshikathar Jomin,' 'Priyo Malati,' and 'Moyna.' Among these, the film ''Barir Naam Shahana'' will be released in Bangladesh today. 'Saba' will be released on 26 September. The other films have been released earlier.