'Boli' to represent Bangladesh at the 97th Oscars

Bangladesh has officially selected award-winning 'Boli' (The Wrestler) to compete in the 'Best International Feature Film Category' at the 97th Oscars. Boli is the first Bangladeshi film that had achieved prestigious accolade at the Busan International Film Festival last year.

The film, directed by Iqbal Hossain Chowdhury, was unanimously selected on 1 October by the seven-member Oscar Bangladesh Committee led by eminent director Matin Rahman, to represent Bangladesh under the 'Best International Feature Film' category at the 97th Oscars, scheduled to be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States in March next year.