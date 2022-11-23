‘They’re not movie stars’: Quentin Tarantino takes dig at Marvel actors

Hollywood filmmaker Quentin Tarantino recently echoed Jennifer Aniston’s statement that “there are no more movie stars” while taking an aim at Marvel actors.

According to Variety, during a recent interview on ‘2 Bears, 1 Cave’ podcast, Tarantino attributed the loss of movie stars to the “Marvel-ization of Hollywood.” “Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is...you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters. But they’re not movie stars. Right?” he said.

The filmmaker continued, “Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I’m not the first person to say that. I think that’s been said a zillion times...but it’s like, you know, it’s these franchise characters that become stars.”