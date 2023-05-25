Karan Johar shares first look of Ranveer, Alia from 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' on his birthday

Sharing the posters, he wrote, "An absolute 'heartthrob', who wears his own heart on his sleeve - meet Rocky! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, in cinemas on 28 July, 2023."

The birthday boy also dropped Alia's poster. She is seen in ethnic attire with kohl eyes, a black bindi and a nose ring look on point.

Karan captioned the post, "Ladies and gentlemen, the queen is here to steal your hearts - meet Rani!"

Wait, not only he introduced solo posters of the characters but a combined poster of Ranveer and Alia.

Sharing the posters, Karan build more excitement among fans as he stated, "It's Rocky and Rani's world and you're about to live in it! BUT stay tuned, because you're about to meet their parivaar (family) too!"