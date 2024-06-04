Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal become parents, blessed with baby girl

Actor Varun Dhawan's heart is filled with joy as he and his wife Natasha Dalal have become parents to a girl child.

Announcing the birth of the little one, Varun on Tuesday morning took to Instagram account and dropped a cute video.

The adorable clip featured an illustration of Varun's pet dog Joey who was seen holding a placard that read 'Welcome Lil sis'. The video post also read, "Baby Dhawan, Proud parents Natasha and Varun, Proud Family - 'Dalals and Dhawans'.