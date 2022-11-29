Variety tips Nuhash Humayun’s “Moshari” as Oscar favourite

Nuhash posted Variety’s prediction on his Facebook page on Tuesday and wrote, “Variety predicts Oscar nominations for Best Live Action Short. Their predictions include MOSHARI and Taylor Swift’s ALL TOO WELL. And yes the “***” is who they think will win. So thankful for the overwhelming support.”
The other short films listed in the category are - 38 at the Garden, All Too Well, Life Rendered and We Cry Together.
Earlier, Varity had also reported that Oscar winning director Jordan Peele and Hollywood actor Riz Ahmed are set to become executive producers of ‘Moshari’.
Moshari, starring Sunerah Binte Kamal, has already won several awards including the SXSW Jury Award, Fantasia and Melbourne festivals.
The 22-minute short film is a horror movie that depicts the story of two sisters living in a world where blood thirsty monsters have taken over and the only way to save oneself from the monsters at night is to stay inside a mosquito net, otherwise known as moshari.