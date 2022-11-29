Variety tips Nuhash Humayun’s “Moshari” as Oscar favourite

US based media company Variety has named Bangladeshi director Nuhash Humayun’s short film “Moshari” as the front runner to win an Academy award in the “Best Live Action Shorts” category in next year’s Oscars.

Variety in its official website has a list of candidates and probable winners for each category of next year’s Oscars, which they update weekly.

After the latest update, Variety predicts that “Moshari” could become the first ever Bangladeshi production to win an Oscar, when the 95th edition of the prestigious award ceremony takes place in March next year.