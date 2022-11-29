Movies

Variety tips Nuhash Humayun’s “Moshari” as Oscar favourite

US based media company Variety has named Bangladeshi director Nuhash Humayun’s short film “Moshari” as the front runner to win an Academy award in the “Best Live Action Shorts” category in next year’s Oscars.

Variety in its official website has a list of candidates and probable winners for each category of next year’s Oscars, which they update weekly.

After the latest update, Variety predicts that “Moshari” could become the first ever Bangladeshi production to win an Oscar, when the 95th edition of the prestigious award ceremony takes place in March next year.

Nuhash posted Variety’s prediction on his Facebook page on Tuesday and wrote, “Variety predicts Oscar nominations for Best Live Action Short. Their predictions include MOSHARI and Taylor Swift’s  ALL TOO WELL. And yes the “***” is who they think will win. So thankful for the overwhelming support.”

The other short films listed in the category are - 38 at the Garden, All Too Well, Life Rendered and We Cry Together.

Earlier, Varity had also reported that Oscar winning director Jordan Peele and Hollywood actor Riz Ahmed are set to become executive producers of ‘Moshari’.

Moshari, starring Sunerah Binte Kamal, has already won several awards including the SXSW Jury Award, Fantasia and Melbourne festivals.

The 22-minute short film is a horror movie that depicts the story of two sisters living in a world where blood thirsty monsters have taken over and the only way to save oneself from the monsters at night is to stay inside a mosquito net, otherwise known as moshari.

