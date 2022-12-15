Deepika Padukone's costumes in 'Besharam Rang' sparks row

Sharing a video of him speaking to local media the minister tweeted saying that he is not sure if the film will be allowed to be released in Madhya Pradesh.

He has objected to the choice of outfits in the song and the colour saffron of the costumes donned by Deepika in some of the song sequences.

Narottam Mishra tweeted in Hindi, "The costumes in the song at first glance are objectionable. Actress Deepika Padukone who supports 'Tukde Tukde gang' is in the song of the film #Pathan.”