Fans love father-son bond in ‘Animal’, call Ranbir Kapoor a "superstar"

As Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial 'Animal' released in theatres today, fans seemed quite excited after watching the film.

They praised the storyline, father-son bond and acting skills of Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna.

While talking to ANI, one of the fans said, “Ranbir and Rashmika looked amazing. The first half was too interesting. Overall direction and acting was too good.”

Another fan shared, "Bollywood will learn a lot from this film. Direction was too good." While the other fan said, "The movie depicts a father-son bond."

Ranbir also impressed fans with his acting skills. One of them said, "He is a superstar for so many years and his entry in the movie is so impressive."

One of the fans added that the movie reminded him of Akshay Kumar's 'Jaanwar'.