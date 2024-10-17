Actress Radhika Apte announce pregnancy

Acclaimed Indian actress Radhika Apte has officially announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband, music composer Benedict Taylor.

The revelation came during her appearance on the red carpet at the BFI London Film Festival on 16 October, where she showcased her baby bump while attending the screening of her latest film, 'Sister Midnight'.

Apte's pregnancy surprise delighted fans, as she shared her experience at the festival through social media, posting photos that captured her radiant presence on the red carpet.