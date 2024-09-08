'Welcome baby girl': Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh become parents

Bollywood power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, has become parents to a baby girl. 'DeepVeer' officially confirmed the news with their fans with a post on Instagram on Sunday.

"Welcome baby girl! 8.09.2024," the picture read. After this good news, 'DeepVeer' fans couldn't keep calm and flooded the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Congratulations Deepu and Ranveer." Another user commented, "Congratulations DeepVeer."

On Saturday, several photos and videos of Deepika went viral on social media as she made her way to the hospital.