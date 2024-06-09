Deepika Padukone looks intense in new poster of 'Kalki 2898 AD'
Keeping fans on their toes, makers of the highly anticipated sci-fi thriller 'Kalki 2898 AD' unveiled the intriguing poster of Deepika Padukone ahead of the trailer launch.
Deepika treated fans with a poster from her upcoming film. In the image capture, Deepika can be seen wearing a ripped shawl-type outfit.
She looks intense in the poster. Sharing the poster, she wrote, "The hope begins with her. #Kalki2898AD Trailer out Tomorrow."
As soon as the poster was unveiled, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.
Deepika's all time admirer and husband Ranveer Singh commented, "B O O M. stunner !" Sobhita wrote, "W-O-W." One of the users wrote, "Can't WAITT!!."
Last month, makers shared the teaser of Amitabh Bachchan's look from the sci-fi dystopian film during the thrilling IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
The 21-second teaser started with Big B marking presence in warm earthy tones. He was seated in a cave, engaged in prayer to a Shiva linga. He was covered with bandages.
In the brief clip, one can also see a young kid asking Big B a question. To which his character replied, “Since the Dwapar Yug, I have waited for the Dasavatar.”
The film is touted to be a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future. Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani are also a part of the 'Kalki' world.
Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film is set for a theatrical release on 27 June this year. 'Kalki 2898 AD' is directed by Nag Ashwin.