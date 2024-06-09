Deepika Padukone looks intense in new poster of 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Keeping fans on their toes, makers of the highly anticipated sci-fi thriller 'Kalki 2898 AD' unveiled the intriguing poster of Deepika Padukone ahead of the trailer launch.

Deepika treated fans with a poster from her upcoming film. In the image capture, Deepika can be seen wearing a ripped shawl-type outfit.

She looks intense in the poster. Sharing the poster, she wrote, "The hope begins with her. #Kalki2898AD Trailer out Tomorrow."