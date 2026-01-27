'One Battle After Another' and 'Sinners' top BAFTA nods

"One Battle After Another" and "Sinners" led the shortlist Tuesday of films competing at Britain's BAFTA awards next month, ahead of the Oscars in mid-March in which both also dominate the nominations.

"One Battle After Another", an offbeat thriller set against a wild backdrop of radical violence, immigration raids and white supremacists, earned 14 BAFTA nods, including for the coveted best film award.

Vampire period music-infused horror film "Sinners" followed close behind with 13 and will also vie for best film, less than a week after it smashed the all-time Oscars record for nominations with 16 selections.