Emma Stone joins two-time Oscar winners' club

In 'Poor Things', Emma Stone embraced an offbeat challenge: playing a Victorian-era woman who dies by suicide, is brought back to life with the brain of her unborn child by a mad scientist and embraces a journey of bold self-discovery.

Her risky, no-holds barred female take on the Frankenstein myth paid off, and Stone now has a second Academy Award for best actress on her shelf, putting her on par with legends like Meryl Streep, Jodie Foster and Elizabeth Taylor.

The 35-year-old Arizona native took home the Oscar on Sunday, besting Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon), Annette Bening (Nyad), Sandra Hueller (Anatomy of a Fall) and Carey Mulligan (Maestro).

"It's not about me. It's about a team that came together to make something greater than the sum of its parts," Stone said as she accepted her award.

"And that is the best part about making movies, it's all of us together." Stone's first Oscar came in 2017 for her turn as struggling actress Mia in dreamy musical romance 'La La Land', an ode to Hollywood's Golden Age.

But in 'Poor Things', directed by Greece's Yorgos Lanthimos, she created a much more daring character in Bella Baxter.