Cillian Murphy: Ireland's self-effacing 'analogue' award magnet

Self-effacing Irish actor Cillian Murphy is having to get used to red carpet glitz and acceptance speeches.

The 47-year-old Cork native won his first Oscar on Sunday -- on his first nomination -- for his leading role in Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer', capping a glittering awards season that saw him snare a Golden Globe, a BAFTA and other prizes.

He bested a stacked field that included four American rivals -- Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers), Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction), Bradley Cooper (Maestro) and Colman Domingo (Rustin).

"We made a film about the man who created the atomic bomb. And for better or for worse, we're all living in Oppenheimer's world", Murphy said as he received an ovation from the audience at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

"So I would really like to dedicate this to the peacemakers, everywhere."

Murphy's portrayal of J Robert Oppenheimer, the US physicist who masterminded the atomic bomb, has been widely lauded, and is the culmination of years of fruitful collaboration with Nolan, which has included six films together.

"I knew the character was so much in his head and that the performance was so much interior, how you could transmit thought process through the face, the eyes," Murphy told the BBC.