Environment ministry to withdraw case against Hawa upon ‘agreement’

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change will take the initiative to withdraw the case filed against the movie ‘Hawa’ for allegedly violating Wildlife Conservation and Security Act of 2012, UNB reports.

Steps will be taken to withdraw the case filed by the Wildlife Crime Prevention Unit under the ministry, upon the appeal made by the Hawa team confessing they were unaware of the provisions of the act, it said in a press release on Sunday.

The director of Hawa Mejbaur Rahman Sumon applied to the Wildlife Crime Control Unit. The wildlife crime control unit submitted it to Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court to withdraw the case on Sunday.