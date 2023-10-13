Studio Ghibli's animation legacy and hidden treasures

Since 1985, throughout these years, Ghibli has influenced filmmakers and animators around the globe. At a time when computer-generated animation was gaining prominence, Ghibli's commitment to the traditional art form inspired a new generation of animators to explore the possibilities of 2D animation. This dedication to craftsmanship and storytelling has had a profound impact on the animation industry worldwide.

International filmmakers have drawn inspiration from Studio Ghibli's storytelling techniques, which often blend the ordinary with the extraordinary. Ghibli's focus on character development, emotional depth, and the exploration of complex themes has set a high standard for storytelling in animation. Filmmakers from diverse cultural backgrounds have sought to emulate Ghibli's ability to create meaningful and emotionally resonant narratives. Additionally, their influence can be seen in the visual aesthetics and narrative depth of video games, especially those developed in Japan.

The director of "Tomorrow", a Bangladeshi animated short film, told Prothom Alo that, "Miyazaki greatly influenced my career, particularly in filmmaking. While my art style is influenced by Disney, I prefer Miyazaki's approach to filmmaking. His films capture life's moments in a unique way, emphasizing the beauty of everyday activities like walking, gazing at the sky, and connecting with nature; something rarely seen in Western cinema. Additionally, the way he creates strong bonds between his characters evokes childhood memories for me. One of my favorite Miyazaki films is 'My Neighbor Totoro'."