What's eating Shariful Razz?

Though they are not officially divorced, Shariful Razz and Pori Moni live separately. But they do see each other now and then because of their son.

The two of them met on the 10-month birthday of their only child on 10 June. But Razz wasn’t there with his son this Father’s Day on 18 June. He wasn't busy with any shooting schedule either. Then where is Razz?

When phoned to know about his whereabouts on the evening of 20 June, Razz said he’s in Teknaf. He’s spending time with his friends, who are not from the entertainment industry.

When asked what he was doing at that moment, he said he was watching the film ‘Bloody Daddy’ and then started laughing. When asked, “Why are you laughing?” “No reason. Just the name of the film is so funny,” he replied.

He said, “I just started watching it. I have seen a few scenes. It must have been like 15-20 minutes. I found the storyline interesting after watching the trailer."