What's eating Shariful Razz?

Where is Razz?
Though they are not officially divorced, Shariful Razz and Pori Moni live separately. But they do see each other now and then because of their son.
The two of them met on the 10-month birthday of their only child on 10 June. But Razz wasn’t there with his son this Father’s Day on 18 June. He wasn't busy with any shooting schedule either. Then where is Razz?
When phoned to know about his whereabouts on the evening of 20 June, Razz said he’s in Teknaf. He’s spending time with his friends, who are not from the entertainment industry.
When asked what he was doing at that moment, he said he was watching the film ‘Bloody Daddy’ and then started laughing. When asked, “Why are you laughing?” “No reason. Just the name of the film is so funny,” he replied.
He said, “I just started watching it. I have seen a few scenes. It must have been like 15-20 minutes. I found the storyline interesting after watching the trailer."
Favourite movies watched with Pori
Razz watches movies quite often. But reviews don’t influence him when it comes to choosing films. He enjoys it more watching movies alone.
Razz said, “Though I like watching films alone, as long as I lived with Pori we used to watch movies together. We had similar tastes. Our movie-time used to be amazing and we used to enjoy it a lot. We would often watch films when at home.”
Razz’s favourite film that he watched together with Pori Moni is ‘Passenger’. But he also said that he does miss Pori Moni sometimes while watching movies alone. However added, “I did watch movies alone for 10-12 years and that habit just got rebooted again.”
I have watched a lot of local and foreign movies. He has the film ‘Perfume’ on his favourite list. The other four films from his top five picks are: ‘Indecent Proposal’, ‘Godfather’, ‘Rang De Basanti’ and ‘Devdas’.
He kept the film ‘Bhat De’ ahead of all on his list of most favourite Bangla films. Since he was a fan of action films, he said that he used to admire actor Rubel in his childhood.
He likes this actor’s film ‘Loraku’ a lot. Apart from them, he also likes to re-watch films like ‘Jibon Theke Newa’, ‘Baba Keno Chakor’ and ‘Shottyer Mrityu Nai’.
Topic ‘Infinity 2’
Trailer of the seven-episode web series ‘Infinity 2’ has already been released. A press conference had also been organised to let everyone know about the series. Razz said, “The person who made the series is very close to me. He is quite savvy about technology.
"He tried making something good. I believe it to be our investment in action series. If we can launch it under a major banner, we will be successful. The project might not have been excellent, but it has been something exceptional. Many will love it also.”
‘Roktojoba’, collaboration with friend
Before getting married, Shariful Razz used to live in Dhaka’s Niketon, sharing a house with director Niyamul Haque Mukta for a long period. But Razz was missing from his director friend’s debut film ‘Kathbirali’.
But he was involved with various behind-the-camera tasks of that film. Now Razz has taken up the lead role in his friend’s second directorial. Razz will be seen opposite Nusrat Imroz Tisha in this film.
Razz said, “Including everything it seems like I’ll appear on the screen during this Eid as well. The audience will find me on one platform or another.”
When asked if he was feeling sad that the movie was not having a release in the theatres, he said, “I didn’t feel bad. The concerned people might have found this to be the best option. All I’m concerned is for the authority to telecast it properly, because it is an extraordinary story.”
Two more projects of Razz, ‘Dewaler Desh’ and ‘Kajol Rekha’ are awaiting release. Those two movies will hit the theatre at the end of the year, said Razz.
Excited about two films
Though none of his films are releasing in theatres this Eid, Razz is eagerly waiting for two films to release in theatres on this occasion. His interest rose even higher because of the promotional campaigns, he said.
One of those films is Shakib Khan’s ‘Priyotoma’ and the other is Afran Nisho’s ‘Shurongo’. Razz said that he found Shakib Khan’s first look from the film ‘Priyotoma’ “just wow”. He believes a film star just needs that sort of entry and blasts.
“Shurongo is the debut film of Afran Nisho. After experiencing fiction and OTT platforms, he has done a film now. So, overall I’m very optimistic about these two films. I feel something wonderful is about to happen this time. Usually, I regularly watch movies going to the theatres. There will be no exception this time either,” he added.