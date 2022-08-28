Producers fight copyright lawsuit for Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick'

"Any similarity between these vastly different works derives from the fact that Top Gun is an actual naval training facility...Plaintiffs do not have a monopoly over works about Top Gun," the studio's lawyers argued.
Yonay's piece was used as basis for the 1986 film adaptation of 'Top Gun,' which was licensed by Paramount. After 35 years, copyright law enables authors to regain their creations.
Sources report that Yonay passed away in 2012, but his widow and son filed a notice in 2018 terminating the studio's copyright to the article.
The complaint goes to great effort to show how many claimed parallels there are between the article and the sequel. It asserts that Yonay employed "vivid and cinematic" language to breathe life into what may have otherwise been a mere recitation of facts.
Paramount, in turn, stresses the dissimilarities between the two works. Additionally, according to the motion of the studio, some similarities are just everyday features that nobody could claim to possess.
Paramount stated, "Elite fighter pilots loving to fly and being dedicated to their craft and competitive, are facts described in the article...plaintiffs do not have a monopoly over these (unremarkable) facts merely because Yonay once reported on them.”
Sources further reports that the Yonays have requested a court order that would prevent Paramount from making money off of the movie, which has earned USD 1.4 billion worldwide.
According to Paramount, the injunction should be rejected since they have little prospect of succeeding in their allegation of intellectual property infringement.
On 26 September, a hearing is scheduled in this lawsuit.