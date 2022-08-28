Producers fight copyright lawsuit for Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick'

A complaint claiming that 'Top Gun: Maverick' violates the copyright of the 1983 magazine article that served as the inspiration for the first movie, has been launched against Paramount Pictures.

According to sources, the lawsuit was launched in June by Ehud Yonay's widow and son, Shosh and Yuval Yonay, who claim that the studio produced the sequel without first renewing the rights to the work.

As per reports, in their petition to dismiss, Paramount contended that it did not need to acquire the rights because the non-fiction article's facts and ideas cannot be protected by copyright and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is a work of fiction with essentially nothing in common with it.