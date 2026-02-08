Paul Thomas Anderson wins top director prize for 'One Battle After Another'

"It's a tremendous honor to be given this," Anderson said upon accepting the award at the gala held in Beverly Hills.

"We're going to take it with the love that it's given and the appreciation of all our comrades in this room," he added.

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, the film, which depicts a timeless America where white supremacists plot behind the scenes, immigration raids sweep through communities and revolutionary groups take up arms, also won recognition in January at the Critics' Choice Awards and the Golden Globes.