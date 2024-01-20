Actor Alec Baldwin charged with manslaughter over 'Rust' film death

Actor Alec Baldwin has been charged with manslaughter -- again -- over the deadly 2021 shooting on the set of his film 'Rust', court documents filed Friday showed.

Baldwin was holding a Colt .45 during rehearsals for the low-budget Western in New Mexico when it discharged a live round, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Baldwin, who was also a producer on the film, has repeatedly denied responsibility for the October 2021 shooting, insisting he did not pull the trigger on the gun, which in any case should have been loaded with a non-lethal blank.

Friday's development marks the latest attempt to hold someone to account for the deadly episode, which sent shockwaves through Hollywood and led to calls for a tightening of the rules around firearms on movie sets.